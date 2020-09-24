Tesla stock price down 25% off the highs, is it a buy?
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are trading over 25% off the highs, on the road to post the worst week in six months. The Battery Day event disappointed investors who were hoping for bigger things from Musk. Fundamental analysis: Battery Day announcements Judging by the reaction of the investing community, Elon Musk may have become a victim of his own success. The founder and CEO of Tesla made a series of important announcements on the company’s much anticipated Battery Day event, however, investors were still expecting more. Musk announced that his company is working to remove cobalt from its batteries
On Wednesday, Tesla shares fell as much as 7%.
The dip came after Tesla's "Battery Day" event missed expectations.
Investors are questioning the company's lofty stock price.
CEO Elon Musk unveiled new manufacturing processes on Tuesday set to slash Tesla's battery costs.
The new lower battery...
