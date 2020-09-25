Global  
 

Boris Johnson: UK Will Lead The World In Transition To A Net-Zero Economy

OilPrice.com Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has said that the UK will lead the world in the world in the transition to a net-zero economy, saying that climate action cannot be “another victim of coronavirus”. Speaking to a United Nations roundtable on climate change this afternoon, the PM said that the UK will serve “as a launchpad for a global green industrial revolution”. Appearing by video link at the panel, Johnson said: “As the world continues to deal with coronavirus we must look ahead to how we will rebuild, and how we can seize the opportunity…
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson accused of being 'out of touch' over school testing shortage

Boris Johnson accused of being 'out of touch' over school testing shortage 01:32

 Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Prime Minister of being “out oftouch” with the experiences of parents with school-age children. He alsosuggested the Government had not done enough to assist struggling firms witheconomic support.

