Boris Johnson: UK Will Lead The World In Transition To A Net-Zero Economy

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Boris Johnson fully behind Chancellor's coronavirus support for workers



Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is fully behind Chancellor Rishi Sunak'sCovid-19 plan for workers and is hopeful it will mean more people self-isolateif they have symptoms of the virus. Mr.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 1 day ago Boris Johnson visits police as chancellor delivers statement



Boris Johnson chose to visit a police training centre in Northamptonshire today instead of attending his chancellor's major announcement in the House of Commons. Downing Street denied speculation about.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:53 Published 1 day ago Sir Keir Starmer questions the PM on Government's test and trace scheme



Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer questioned why Boris Johnson said the test andtrace system has “very little or nothing” to do with the spread or thetransmission of Covid-19, after previously hailing.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this