Boris Johnson: UK Will Lead The World In Transition To A Net-Zero Economy
Friday, 25 September 2020 () Boris Johnson has said that the UK will lead the world in the world in the transition to a net-zero economy, saying that climate action cannot be “another victim of coronavirus”. Speaking to a United Nations roundtable on climate change this afternoon, the PM said that the UK will serve “as a launchpad for a global green industrial revolution”. Appearing by video link at the panel, Johnson said: “As the world continues to deal with coronavirus we must look ahead to how we will rebuild, and how we can seize the opportunity…
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Prime Minister of being “out oftouch” with the experiences of parents with school-age children. He alsosuggested the Government had not done enough to assist struggling firms witheconomic support.
Boris Johnson chose to visit a police training centre in Northamptonshire today instead of attending his chancellor's major announcement in the House of Commons. Downing Street denied speculation about..