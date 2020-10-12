Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IAG names Sean Doyle of Aer Lingus as the new CEO of British Airways

Invezz Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
IAG names Sean Doyle of Aer Lingus as the new CEO of British AirwaysCEO Luis Gallego of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON: IAG) announced Sean Doyle as the new Chief Executive of British Airways on Monday. Doyle has been serving in a similar capacity at Aer Lingus (also IAG’s subsidiary) and will now replace Alex Cruz at British Airways with immediate effect. Shares of the company lost 2% on market open on Monday. IAG is now trading at 102 pence per share that translates to a 60% decline year to date in the stock market after recovering from an even lower 68 pence per share in mid-May. Confused about choosing a reliable stockbroker
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Boeing 747: Video of plane landing for last time at Cotswold Airport as British Airways retires the jumbo jet [Video]

Boeing 747: Video of plane landing for last time at Cotswold Airport as British Airways retires the jumbo jet

The last-ever flight by a British Airways 747 landed at the Cotswold Airport in Kemble, UK on Thursday morning (October 8).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 08:34Published
Husband Of Jailed British-Iranian Aid Worker On New Charges: 'Nazanin Is A Hostage' [Video]

Husband Of Jailed British-Iranian Aid Worker On New Charges: 'Nazanin Is A Hostage'

After nearly five years of incarceration, British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe could face an additional year in an Iranian prison. According to CNN, Zaghari-Ratcliffe's lawyer says new..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published
Walk through the Thai Airways cafe made from plane parts [Video]

Walk through the Thai Airways cafe made from plane parts

Debt-ridden Thai Airways has opened a cafe made from spare plane parts to try and balance the books. The ailing flag carrier - which lost 383 million dollars in 2019 - hopes selling in-flight meals..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Wow: British Airways CEO Alex Cruz Steps Down

 British Airways CEO Alex Cruz will be stepping down, and will be replaced by Aer Lingus CEO Sean Doyle. What are the implications?
Upworthy Also reported by •Business Insider

Tweets about this

InvezzPortal

iNVEZZ IAG names Sean Doyle of Aer Lingus as the new CEO of British Airways. #IAG #BritishAirways #AerLingus #Coronavirus… https://t.co/XVxV4ZUNig 7 minutes ago