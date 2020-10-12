IAG names Sean Doyle of Aer Lingus as the new CEO of British Airways Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

CEO Luis Gallego of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON: IAG) announced Sean Doyle as the new Chief Executive of British Airways on Monday. Doyle has been serving in a similar capacity at Aer Lingus (also IAG's subsidiary) and will now replace Alex Cruz at British Airways with immediate effect. Shares of the company lost 2% on market open on Monday. IAG is now trading at 102 pence per share that translates to a 60% decline year to date in the stock market after recovering from an even lower 68 pence per share in mid-May.


