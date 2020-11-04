Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Election 2020: Climate Change Won’t Be Part Of Texas Oil Regulator’s Agenda

OilPrice.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
In a sweeping victory for America’s oil and gas industry, Republican businessman James “Jim” Wright comfortably won a seat on Texas’ energy regulator with 53% of the vote. Wright’s challenger, energy lawyer Chrysta Castaneda (D), took in 43% of the vote. Castaneda had vowed to put climate change on the agency of the Texas Railroad Commission, but Texas voters weren’t interested. Instead, the voters, which also threw their support behind President Donald Trump, favored the industry that largely support’s…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: GOP Senate Victories Dampens Hopes For Climate Action

GOP Senate Victories Dampens Hopes For Climate Action 00:42

 Republican electoral victories Tuesday cast doubt over whether the US would enact any significant measures to curb planet-heating emissions in the near-term. States were still tallying results on Wednesday as the Trump administration officially withdrew from the Paris climate agreement. According...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Climate Change, A Global Pandemic — Is This The Apocalypse? [Video]

Climate Change, A Global Pandemic — Is This The Apocalypse?

The concept of the apocalypse has never felt more relevant, with the threat of climate change, economic collapse, social inequities and a pandemic. But apocalyptic thinking is nothing new. It dates..

Credit: Between The Lines     Duration: 05:09Published
The Most Adorable Animals On Earth Are Dying Out--And It's Our Own Stupid Fault [Video]

The Most Adorable Animals On Earth Are Dying Out--And It's Our Own Stupid Fault

New research published in PLOS One shows the koala bear population is in decline--and it's because of humans. According to CNN, a number of human-driven stressors are depressing koalas' immune..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Voting for the environment in the 2020 election [Video]

Voting for the environment in the 2020 election

The environment and climate change are issues that are critical to many voters this election.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:11Published

Tweets about this