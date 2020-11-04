Election 2020: Climate Change Won’t Be Part Of Texas Oil Regulator’s Agenda
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () In a sweeping victory for America’s oil and gas industry, Republican businessman James “Jim” Wright comfortably won a seat on Texas’ energy regulator with 53% of the vote. Wright’s challenger, energy lawyer Chrysta Castaneda (D), took in 43% of the vote. Castaneda had vowed to put climate change on the agency of the Texas Railroad Commission, but Texas voters weren’t interested. Instead, the voters, which also threw their support behind President Donald Trump, favored the industry that largely support’s…
Republican electoral victories Tuesday cast doubt over whether the US would enact any significant measures to curb planet-heating emissions in the near-term.
States were still tallying results on Wednesday as the Trump administration officially withdrew from the Paris climate agreement.
According...