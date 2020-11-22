Ripple (XRP) price explodes 40%, here is where it may go next Sunday, 22 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Ripple (XRP) price exploded more than 40% yesterday to record the biggest weekly gains in more than 2 years. Fundamental analysis: New smart contract feature "Hooks" launched on XRP Ripple team has been trying to find new use cases for XRP and has started collaborating with Flare Networks to execute Ethereum's smart contracts on the XRP ledger. As a result, the interface has allowed new possibilities to find new applications for XRP, driving Wietse Wind to come up with its own new function for smart contracts with "Hooks". Hooks is one of the long-awaited integrations for the XRP ledger which

