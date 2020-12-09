DXY: Dollar index under pressure as US stimulus hopes fade

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources DXY: US dollar index under pressure as risk-on sentiment intensifies The US dollar index (DXY) is under intense pressure as the overall risks to the global economy ease pushing forex investors to riskier assets. The index is...

Invezz 4 days ago



DXY: US dollar index under pressure ahead of nonfarm payrolls The US dollar index (DXY) is holding steady at a two-year low of the important nonfarm payroll numbers that will come out at 13:30 GMT. It is trading at 90.70,...

Invezz 6 days ago



