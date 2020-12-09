DXY: Dollar index under pressure as US stimulus hopes fade
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () The US dollar index (DXY) is in the red today as the market continues to focus on US stimulus talks in Washington and the stalemate in Europe about Brexit. It is trading at $90.85, which is below yesterday’s high of $91.23. US stimulus hopes fade Congress and economists have in the past few months emphasised on the need for another stimulus package. But the process of providing the much-needed package has hit a wall in congress where Democrats control the House while Republicans control the Senate. Yesterday, the problems continued as senate’s Mitch McConnel rejected a White House and House