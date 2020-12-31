Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Thursday, the last trading day of 2020, as investors booked profits amid thin holiday trading. Some of the regional markets were closed for New Year's Eve, including Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand. Chinese shares rose for a second straight day, while Hong Kong shares extended its winning streak to a third day.Full Article
Asian Shares End Mixed On Last Trading Day Of 2020
RTTNews 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
081120 5-6:30
WTVQ Lexington, KY
081120 5-6:30
You might like
More coverage
Central banks keep markets guessing
Reuters Studio
Markets were struggling to digest a raft of central bank policy decisions on Thursday, after the U.S. Fed cut rates, the BOJ and..
European stocks head for fourth week of gains post-ECB
Reuters Studio
Wall Street mixed ahead of holiday weekend
Reuters Studio