Tesla hits record high as annual vehicle deliveries top analysts’ estimates

In an announcement over the weekend, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) said that it topped analysts’ estimates for vehicle deliveries in 2020. The company attributed its better than expected full-year vehicle deliveries to a continuous shift to electric vehicles in 2020. Tesla shares climbed to a record high of £547.55 per share on Monday. In comparison, the stock was trading at a sharply lower £53.28 per share in March when the ongoing COVID-19 crisis wreaked havoc on the global auto industry. Tesla had started 2020 at a per-share price of £66.60. Earlier this year, the world’s largest electric car manufacturer opted