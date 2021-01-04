Tesla hits record high as annual vehicle deliveries top analysts’ estimates

Tesla hits record high as annual vehicle deliveries top analysts' estimates

In an announcement over the weekend, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) said that it topped analysts’ estimates for vehicle deliveries in 2020. The company attributed its better than expected full-year vehicle deliveries to a continuous shift to electric vehicles in 2020. Tesla shares climbed to a record high of £547.55 per share on Monday. In comparison, the stock was trading at a sharply lower £53.28 per share in March when the ongoing COVID-19 crisis wreaked havoc on the global auto industry. Tesla had started 2020 at a per-share price of £66.60. Earlier this year, the world’s largest electric car manufacturer opted

