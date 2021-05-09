Elon Musk hosts SNL and Dogecoin drops 20%: Here’s how to buy the dip in DOGE

One of the more iconic moments in cryptocurrency has finally arrived. Elon Musk, the self-dubbed “Dogefather”, took the opportunity as guest host on Saturday Night Live to say he is the first guest host with Asperger Syndrome. Musk poked fun at himself during his opening monologue and brought his mother on stage. Musk said he […]

