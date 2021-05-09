One of the more iconic moments in cryptocurrency has finally arrived. Elon Musk, the self-dubbed “Dogefather”, took the opportunity as guest host on Saturday Night Live to say he is the first guest host with Asperger Syndrome. Musk poked fun at himself during his opening monologue and brought his mother on stage. Musk said he […]Full Article
Elon Musk hosts SNL and Dogecoin drops 20%: Here’s how to buy the dip in DOGE
Invezz0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Elon Musk’s ‘SNL’ Episode to Livestream Internationally on YouTube
The Wrap
Marking the first time “Saturday Night Live” will air live outside the U.S.
“Saturday Night Live” will be..