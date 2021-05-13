Tesla Stops Accepting Bitcoin As Payment

Less than two months after Tesla’s Elon Musk said the company will be accepting bitcoin as payment for EVs, the company’s CEO did a U-turn, tweeting that Tesla will no longer accept the cryptocurrency because of its carbon footprint. In the tweet, Musk said the company was concerned about the amount of energy bitcoin mining used, citing “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel.” That bitcoin mining and transactions are energy-intensive…