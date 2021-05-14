Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin just donated over $1 billion to charity

Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin just donated over $1 billion to charity

Invezz

Published

Vitalik Buterin is known for a lot of things. He is the co-founder of Ethereum, a developer, an innovator, and as of recently, the world’s youngest crypto billionaire. But, he did not choose to hide away his funds, but rather to share them with those in need. In fact, he donated over $1 billion in […]

Full Article