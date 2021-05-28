Moody’s: Credit Risk Is Growing For Big Oil

This week’s climate-related actions in boardrooms and courtrooms involving some of the largest international oil companies signal rising threat to the sector, Moody’s Investor Service said in a comment on the industry. “A new court ruling against Royal Dutch Shell and shareholder votes at ExxonMobil and Chevron highlights the increasing credit risk for major oil producers over concerns about climate change,” Moody’s said. This week, shareholders at the two largest U.S. oil corporations, Exxon and Chevron,…