Can Australia Satisfy Tesla’s Appetite For Battery Metals?

Electric cars giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) said it expects to soon begin buying more than $1 billion a year of Australian lithium, nickel and other critical minerals for its batteries and engines. Chairman Robyn Denholm said the country has taken important steps towards cleaning its image of polluting commodities exporter and it is poised to become a globally significant supplier of climate change solutions. “Australia has the minerals to power the renewable energy age throughout the world in the coming years,” Denholm, an Australian,…