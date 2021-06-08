Donald Trump, the former US President, became the first president in US history to directly address cryptocurrencies during his time in office. Unfortunately, he revealed that he was not a fan. Now, even after leaving the office, it appears that the former President is still not done slamming Bitcoin (BTC/USD). Trump appeared recently on FOX […]Full Article
Donald Trump still doesn’t like Bitcoin (BTC) and calls it a scam
