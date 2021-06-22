China cracks down on crypto mining causing BTC price to go down

China cracks down on crypto mining causing BTC price to go down

Invezz

Published

China has been working hard on getting Bitcoin miners to leave its country, and the most recent effort to do this took place over this past weekend. The crackdown had greater consequences than just getting the miners out of the country, however. It also caused the BTC/USD price to drop down by as much as […]

Full Article