Refinery Explosion In Romania Leaves 1 Dead, Five Injured

An explosion rocked early on Friday Romania’s largest oil refinery just outside the Black Sea city of Constanta, killing one person and injuring five others, Romanian officials and authorities say. The blast occurred early today at the Petromidia refinery, within the hydrorefinement facility (HPM) at the plant, the owner of the refinery, Rompetrol Rafinare, said in a stock exchange filing. The technological processes at the refinery were safely stopped as per internal crisis management procedures, and emergency crews were working to extinguish…