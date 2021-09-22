UK Could See Gas Prices As High As $1250 Per MWh

The UK’s gas crisis comes as part of a bigger natural gas phenomenon taking place worldwide, as prices skyrocket and firms do not know to respond. With Europe and North America looking to shift away from reliance on fossil fuels to renewable alternatives, will it be possible to make the switch sooner or will we continue to rely on gas even as it becomes less financially viable? As gas prices soar across the whole of Europe, reaching their highest levels since 2014, the UK gas industry has been particularly hard hit. Some major contributors…