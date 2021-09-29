Is China Really Turning Its Back On Coal?

We are seeing a turnaround in China’s energy strategy as the country finally pledges to end the construction of new coal plants overseas, having strongly backed coal developments at home and abroad until now. But will these mean the halting of existing coal plans in its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and will it also take action on its domestic coal production as it eases output abroad? China has pledged to stop constructing coal power plants overseas in a move that may encourage greater international support for its BRI. China’s…