Tesla Wipes Out Billions Of Dollars Of Value After Musk Downplays Hertz Deal

Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) share price slipped on Tuesday after Elon Musk said late on Monday that the EV manufacturer hadn't yet signed a contract with Hertz for the single largest order for electric vehicles in the world. Tesla hit the $1-trillion market value last week after car rental giant Hertz said it had placed an order for 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022. In one week since that announcement, Tesla's market cap had grown by around $300 billion, but it was set to shed some of that gain as shares were down by more than 4%, or $51 apiece, early…