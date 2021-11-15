COP26 Ends Without Deal To Phase Out Coal

The COP26 climate change summit ended with a deal, but it wasn't the deal many have come for. Due to pressure from major coal consumers, the deal struck by world leaders this weekend removed a clause for the phase-out of coal, replacing it with one that will see coal use "phased down". Also, opinions remain different on how best to achieve the 1.5-degree scenario laid out in the Paris Agreement. "It is an important step but is not enough. We must accelerate climate action to keep alive the goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5…