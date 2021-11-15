Despite Threats, Russian Gas Flows To Germany Increase Through Belarus

Despite threats by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko last week that he could turn off the taps on the Yamal gas pipeline, German authorities report that flows have actually increased over the weekend, according to Reuters. Lukashenko last week threatened to cut off the flow of gas along the Yamal pipeline in response to the EU threatening new sanctions against Belarus amid a migrant crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border. Russia's President Vladimir Putin, however, was quick to respond to the threat. Putin said Lukashenko had not consulted…