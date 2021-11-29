On Monday, Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares edged higher after revealing plans to develop a vaccine for the Omicron variant. The stock surged nearly 10% after it said a new covid vaccine targeting the Omicron variant could be ready by early 2022. Moderna had rocketed more than 21% on Friday amid fears of the potential impact […]Full Article
Should you buy Moderna stock as it develops a vaccine for the Omicron variant?
