Which Is The Best Shale Giant To Buy This Christmas?

U.S. shale drilling companies have become noteworthy for a couple of things this year. The first has come to be known as capital restraint and means essentially the companies no longer allocate capital for double-digit production growth annually. Instead, they have plowed the excess capital that has flowed into their coffers from higher oil and gas prices…