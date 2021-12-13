Top 5 Trending Cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap (December 13th)

With the global crypto market cap hovering at $2.2 trillion, there’s no shortage of new projects that are blowing up with popularity. As one of the most popular platforms for finding new cryptocurrencies, CoinMarketCap makes for a great outlet to find up and coming projects. This article lists the top five most trending coins on CoinMarketCap today, December 13th. 5. HalfPizza (PIZA) Half Pizza is a Binance Smart Chain platform that describes itself as a decentralized rewarding autonomous community (DRAC). According to Half Pizza’s official whitepaper: “Half Pizza is a decentralized and autonomous community with a complete ecology. HalfPizza provides