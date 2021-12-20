On the same day when Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) said a booster dose of its Coronavirus vaccine increases protection against the Omicron variant by 37-fold, Mad Money host Jim Cramer announced to have a mild case of COVID-19. Cramer was triple vaccinated Cramer, who had three shots of Moderna, reiterated this morning on CNBC’s “Squawk […]Full Article
Mad Money host Jim Cramer tests positive for COVID-19
