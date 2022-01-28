The Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) stock price meltdown continued on Friday as investors reflected on the company’s slowing growth. The stock has crashed by over 15% in extended hours. As a result, it has crashed by over 87% from its all-time high, bringing its total market capitalization to less than $9 billion. Robinhood earnings preview Robinhood […]



La notizia Robinhood stock price forecast as the smart money index retreats era stato segnalata su Invezz.