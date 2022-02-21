5 Commodities That Could Explode As The Ukraine Crisis Escalates

Escalating tensions in Eastern Europe over Russia's looming invasion of Ukraine as well as prospects of sanctions against Russia are fueling fears of supply shocks in the commodity markets. After several weeks of joint military drills ended last week, Russia was supposed to start pulling back troops, but that is currently not happening, with as many as 190,000 Russian troops still camping out on Ukraine's border and Belarus confirming that 30,000 of them would stay in the country indefinitely. Last-ditch diplomacy doesn't appear to be working either:…