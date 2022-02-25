Key Inflation Gauge Hit 6.1% In January, Highest Since 1982

Key Inflation Gauge Hit 6.1% In January, Highest Since 1982

Watch VideoAn inflation gauge that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve jumped 6.1% in January compared with a year ago, the latest evidence that Americans are enduring sharp price increases that will likely worsen after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

