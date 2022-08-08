UN Calls For Inspection Of Shelled Ukrainian Nuclear Plant

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on August 8 for international inspectors to be given access to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant after Ukraine and Russia traded accusations over the recent shelling of the facility. Any attack on a nuclear plant "is a suicidal thing," Guterres told a news conference in Japan. His comments followed a visit to Hiroshima over the weekend, where Guterres gave a speech to mark the 77th anniversary of the world's first nuclear bomb attack. Ukraine said renewed Russian shelling on August 6 had damaged three radiation…