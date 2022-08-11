UK Energy Firms Meet With Govt Ahead Of Winter Bills Shock

Major UK energy providers met with the government on Thursday to discuss ways to alleviate the cost pressures on households who are seeing soaring energy and gas bills, and those bills are expected to surge even further when winter comes. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi, and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng met with companies, including British Gas owner Centrica, EDF, and Scottish Power, which are some of the top energy providers in the UK. The firms agreed to cooperate with the government to…