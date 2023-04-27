Pioneer CEO Retirement Could Reignite Exxon Takeover Talks

Scott Sheffield, chief executive of Pioneer Natural Resources, is set to retire at the end of the year. Pioneer recently made the news with a report from Wall Street Journal that said Exxon was considering a takeover bid for the company. Reuters now notes that the news about Sheffield could reignite such talk, which appears to be a regular occurrence on Wall Street. The news outlet reported earlier this month Exxon was in informal talks with Pioneer to acquire it in order to boost its position in the U.S. shale patch. It has said for years that…