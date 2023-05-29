India’s Largest Oil And Gas Company To Invest $12 Billion In Renewables

Indian state-held oil and gas explorer, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), the biggest oil and gas producer in the country, is looking to boost its renewable energy portfolio and plans $12 billion in investment in green projects. ONGC looks to have as much as 10,000 megawatts, or 10 GW, in its portfolio of operations by 2030, up from just 189 MW at the end of March, ONGC’s chairman Arun Kumar Singh said at a press conference on Monday, as carried by Bloomberg. “India will continue to grow in fossil fuel demand until 2040,…