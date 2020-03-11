Global  

'Hundreds' of inmates escape Brazil jails ahead of coronavirus lockdown

Jerusalem Post Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
'Hundreds' of inmates escape Brazil jails ahead of coronavirus lockdownThe Sao Paulo state prison authority said it could not say how many inmates had escaped as it was "still tallying the exact number of fugitives."
Ohio jail to release hundreds of inmates amid coronavirus concerns: reports

An Ohio county jail is evaluating the release of hundreds of inmates amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus within the facility. 
FOXNews.com

Jails and courthouses across Washington look for ways to protect employees, jurors and inmates from coronavirus

On any given day, there are roughly 12,000 people locked up in more than 50 county, city and tribal jails across the state. Hundreds more people report to state,...
Seattle Times

