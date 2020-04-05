Global  

Louis C.K. releases stand-up special for those on coronavirus lockdown

Jerusalem Post Sunday, 5 April 2020
Louis C.K. releases stand-up special for those on coronavirus lockdownThe special titled Sincerely C.K., available for download to stream for $7.99, was recorded in Washington, DC last year and discusses the comedian's fall from grace amidst sexual assault allegations.
