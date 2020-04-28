Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > South Korea, US sources: Kim Jong Un in hiding from coronavirus

South Korea, US sources: Kim Jong Un in hiding from coronavirus

Jerusalem Post Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
South Korea, US sources: Kim Jong Un in hiding from coronavirusTrump said on Monday he has a good idea of how Kim Jong Un is doing and hopes he is fine, but would not elaborate.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: South Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

South Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus 00:46

 North Korean leader Kim's absence from public ceremonies on the birth anniversary of his grandfather and founder of the country, Kim Il Sung, was unprecedented, and he has not been seen in public since. South Korea's minister for North Korean affairs said on Tuesday Kim may have missed the holiday...

Recent related videos from verified sources

South Korea Reports Kim Jong Un Is 'Alive and Well' Amid Rumours of His Death [Video]

South Korea Reports Kim Jong Un Is 'Alive and Well' Amid Rumours of His Death

South Korea has told CNN that the rumours of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's death are untrue.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:13Published
South Korea Reports Kim Jong Un Is 'Alive and Well' Amid Rumors of His Death [Video]

South Korea Reports Kim Jong Un Is 'Alive and Well' Amid Rumors of His Death

South Korea Reports Kim Jong Un Is 'Alive and Well' Amid Rumors of His Death South Korea has told CNN that the rumors of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's death are untrue. The statement was given by..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published

Recent related news from verified sources

North Korea's absent Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus: South Korean cabinet minister

Fear of catching the coronavirus could have kept North Korean leader Kim Jong Un away from state ceremonies for a key holiday in mid-April, a South Korean...
CBC.ca

South Korea minister, U.S. sources, say Kim may be sheltering from virus

Fear of the coronavirus could have been keeping North Korean leader Kim Jong Un out of public sight since mid-April, a South Korean minister and U.S. sources...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rangerfit

Ranger Fit RT @Jerusalem_Post: Sources within the US and South Korea have said that #NorthKorea's leader Kim Jong Un is hiding to keep safe from the #… 11 minutes ago

duckford10

Duckford AFC RT @TheBelaaz: 🇰🇵 — UPDATE: Sources within the US and South Korea have said that #NorthKorea's leader Kim Jong Un is hiding to keep safe fr… 1 hour ago

BradsNews

Brad Miller South Korea says Kim Jong Un is basically doing a Joe Biden strategy South Korea, US sources: Kim Jong Un in hidin… https://t.co/tI6RdljSau 2 hours ago

TheBelaaz

Belaaz 🇰🇵 — UPDATE: Sources within the US and South Korea have said that #NorthKorea's leader Kim Jong Un is hiding to kee… https://t.co/a0NIb2KRFz 2 hours ago