Recent related news from verified sources Israel's top court to hear petitions to bar Netanyahu from forming government Expanded panel to hear arguments Sunday on request that prime minister be disqualified over the criminal charges against him

Haaretz 1 day ago



Israel's high court hears petitions against new coalition gov't A two-day hearing has begun to determine if Netanyahu - indicted for corruption - will be allowed to form a government.

Al Jazeera 23 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this