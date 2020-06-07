Prince William and Kate volunteer at mental health hotline amid COVID-19
Sunday, 7 June 2020 () "I'm going to share a little secret with you guys, I'm actually on the platform volunteering," Prince William told Shout volunteer members during a video call last month, according to CNN.
Getty Images/Richard Stonehouse The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have both been working mental health hotlines during the coronavirus pandemic. Prince William revealed that he has been answering messages on a mental health text hotline, Shout, the UK-based 24/7 crisis text line he and Princess Kate...
