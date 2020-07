You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: Donate your mobile campaign in Raipur helps students amid lockdown



Raipur Smart City Limited has launched the 'donate your mobile' campaign to help students during the pandemic. People are being encouraged to donate mobile phones to students who can use it to access.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:55 Published 2 hours ago Mexico City’s biggest food market becomes COVID-19 hotspot



The Central de Abasto, one of the world’s biggest fruit and vegetable markets, has become a hotspot for COVID-19 infections in Mexico. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:25 Published 6 hours ago 'Blended learning' in the fall for NYC public schools -mayor



New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday announced that public schools will have "blended learning" in the fall that will limit classroom attendance to a maximum of three days per week in an.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:36 Published 7 hours ago

Tweets about this