Saudi Arabia strives to prevent virus outbreak in curtailed Hajj

Saudi Arabia To Limit Pilgrims To Perform Hajj



Saudi Arabia will strictly limit the number of people who can take part in this year's Hajj pilgrimage. The Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca will be limited because of the coronavirus, according to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published on June 24, 2020

Coronavirus fears for hajj pilgrimage



Saudi Arabia is experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 but officials are still keen to go ahead with Hajj. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:23 Published on June 20, 2020