Belgium 'cannot rule out new lockdown' says health minister, as coronavirus cases rise



Belgium is now the second-worst country in Europe for new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. While new restrictions were imposed last week, authorities admit that to save health services, a new.. Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:30 Published 1 week ago

Belgium tightens coronavirus restrictions just days after relaxing rules on masks



The new restrictions were announced after daily cases in the last week rose 32%, with a tenfold increase of infections among those aged over 90. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:16 Published 2 weeks ago