NASA spacecraft grabs sample of rocks from asteroid 320m. km away
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
If a successful collection is confirmed, the spacecraft will journey back toward Earth, arriving in 2023.
NASA Set For Historic Landing On Asteroid
A spacecraft was set to try a first-of-its-kind landing on an asteroid to take a soil sample before returning to Earth in 2023. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:29Published
NASA Attempts Historic Asteroid Mission
The spacecraft Osiris Rex will touch down on asteroid after orbiting the rock for the past two years. Once it lands, it will extend a robotic arm and attempt to get a sample.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:31Published
