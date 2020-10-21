NASA spacecraft grabs sample of rocks from asteroid 320m. km away

NASA Prepares For Historic Mission To Grab A Sample From An Asteroid Mark Clampin, the NASA Goddard Director of Science and Exploration, speaks to CBS2 News This Morning about NASA's historic mission to collect a sample of an asteroid using a spacecraft.

NASA Attempts Historic Asteroid Mission The spacecraft Osiris Rex will touch down on asteroid after orbiting the rock for the past two years. Once it lands, it will extend a robotic arm and attempt to get a sample.

NASA Set For Historic Landing On Asteroid A spacecraft was set to try a first-of-its-kind landing on an asteroid to take a soil sample before returning to Earth in 2023. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

NASA spacecraft grabs sample of rocks from asteroid located 16 crore kilometres from earth The probe will send back images of the sample collection on Wednesday and throughout the week so scientists can examine how much material was retrieved.

A NASA spacecraft is poised to snag the largest sample of rocks from an asteroid ever An artistic rendering of OSIRIS-REx about to collect a sample from an asteroid named Bennu. | Image: NASA OSIRIS-REx is about to perform its signature feat

