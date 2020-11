You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jared and Ivanka threaten Lincoln Project lawsuit



President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law, both top White House aides, are threatening to sue a group of anti-Trump Republicans for posting billboard ads in New York City's Times Square linking.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:20 Published 1 week ago Trump Seeks to Project Strength, But His Actual Condition Remains in Question



President Donald Trump ordered a drive-by for supporters that had gathered outside of Walter Reed Medical Centre on Sunday. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published on October 6, 2020 Project Home: Suburbs Take Center Stage In This Year’s Presidential Election



The suburbs have become a huge point of contention ahead of the 2020 presidential election with President Donald Trump blasting a fair housing rule that Joe Biden supports. Susie Steimle reports... Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 04:55 Published on September 24, 2020

Tweets about this