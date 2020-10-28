Algeria confirms 10 Covid-19 deaths, 320 infections

COVID-19: Total cases near 80-lakh in country
India's total COVID-19 cases surged to 79,90,322 with 43,893 new infections in the last 24 hours. With 508 new deaths, death toll of the country mounts to 1,20,010. After a decrease of 15,054 in last..
Covid-19: India reports 36,370 cases in 24 hours, 1-day tally lowest in over 3 months|Oneindia News
After days of grim milestones, now finally some positive milestones for India in the battle against the Coronavirus Pandemic.
With a jump of 36,370 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day India reported the..
India records lowest 24 hour spike in last 3 months, daily death toll below 500
India records lowest 24-hour spike in 3 months with 39, 469 new COVID infections. The COVID tally of the country stands at 79,46,429 cases. With 488 new deaths, death toll mounts to 1,19,502. Around..