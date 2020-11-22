Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Israel’s five betrayals of Jewish spy Jonathan Pollard

Haaretz Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
The U.S. decision not to extend restrictions against Jewish American spy Jonathan Pollard is the correct one. Israel now has the chance to do likewise for Mordechai Vanunu. An epilogue to the affair that shook Israel-U.S. relations in the 1980s
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Netanyahu welcomes Jewish American spy Jonathan Pollard's expected arrival in Israel

 The American authorities have decided not to extend parole restrictions on Pollard, the former U.S. Navy intelligence analyst who served a 30-year prison term...
Haaretz

Jonathan Pollard, Jewish American spy, is a free man after parole ends

 Convicted for spying for Israel when he served as an intelligence analyst in U.S. Navy’s counterterrorism center, Pollard served 30 years in prison and five on...
Haaretz

‘Cautious optimism’ ahead of decision on Jonathan Pollard’s future

 Pollard’s five-year parole ends on Friday and the Jewish-American spy will be a free man if restrictions aren’t renewed. Even if they are renewed, President...
Haaretz