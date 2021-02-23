Pfizer to ship 13m. COVID-19 vaccine doses per week to US by mid-March
Published
Pfizer is on track to deliver 120 million doses of its two-dose regimen by the end of March, said John Young, Pfizer's chief business officer.Full Article
Published
Pfizer is on track to deliver 120 million doses of its two-dose regimen by the end of March, said John Young, Pfizer's chief business officer.Full Article
Olmsted county giving out doses
Butte County Public Health officials continue making progress in the efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible.