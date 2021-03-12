Biden to direct states to make all adults eligible for vaccine by May 1
In a speech on Thursday night marking the anniversary of the coronavirus lockdown, Biden will offer both hope and warnings, the officials said.Full Article
President Joe Biden is planning to direct that all Americans be made eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine by May 1, 2021.