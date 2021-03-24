Jordan- JPS: Pharmacists the first line of defense against Covid-19 pandemic

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Mar. 24 (Petra) -Head of the Jordanian Pharmacists Syndicate (JPS), Dr. Zaid Kilani, said pharmacists are on the first defense lines alongside health workers in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.In a press statement on Wednesday, Kilani said 21 pharmacists have so far died in the fight against the disease, after three new fatalities were recorded among the pharmaceutical staff over the past few days.Kilani praised the pharmacists' "remarkable" role under the Ministry of Health, calling for increasing their numbers in the public sector to plug the ministry's shortage for this medical specialty and mitigate their "tremendous" burdens amid the crisis. AG24/03/2021 15:59:08 MENAFN24032021000117011021ID1101804396