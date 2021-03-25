Qatar- Losail Circuit Sports Club ready to host 2021 MotoGP World Championship on Friday

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF), in cooperation with the Losail Circuit Sports Club and under the supervision of the International Motorcycling Federation (IMF), has completed all preparations to host Barwa Grand Prix of Qatar, the inaugural round of the 2021 MotoGP World Championship, which will kick off on Friday and will last for three days at the floodlit oasis of Losail International Circuit, with the participation of the most prominent world champions. Vice President and General Manager of Losail Circuit Club Khalid Al Rumaihi confirmed the full readiness of the Circuit to host the inaugural round of the MotoGP World Championship, noting the great confidence of the IMF and Dorna Group, the official title sponsor of the Championship, in the ability of the State of Qatar to host major sporting events. In a press release, Al Rumaihi said that the State of Qatar has repeatedly demonstrated its great capabilities in organizing sporting events at a high level of competence under any circumstances, pointing out that Qatar has become accustomed to hosting this championship for 14 years. He explained that a health protocol during the Championship is applied by QMMF and Losail Circuit Sports Club, in cooperation with the Ministry of Public Health. He stressed that this health protocol has proven to be very effective so far, pointing out that there is constant follow-up and examination of all participants in the event in order to ensure the safety of everyone, including riders, organizers, officials and volunteers. For the fourteenth year in a row, Doha will host the first inaugural round of the world championship in the classes of MotoGP, Moto 2 and Moto 3 for men. The activities of the inaugural race will begin this evening by taking official photos of the three classes. A press conference will be held with the participation of the world's most prominent MotoGP champions to talk about their preparations for the world championship season, which consists of 19 rounds. The first day's competitions will officially kick off at 2:50 pm on Friday with free practice session of 30 minutes for Moto 3, followed by a 25-minute practice session for Moto 2 at 3:45 pm, and another 25-minute practice session for MotoGP at 4:40 pm, before the second free qualifiers for the three classes will take place, starting from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Barwa Grand Prix of Qatar, the inaugural round of the 2021 MotoGP World Championship, will witness the participation of world's most prominent riders who are fully prepared to compete. The competition in the strongest class, MotoGP, will be between World Champion Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar), Australian Ducati rider Jack Miller who had a record time of 1:53.183 in the pre-season test, Yamaha's riders French Fabio Quartararo and Spaniard Maverick Vinales, and Italian Valentino Rossi of Petronas Yamaha MotoGP team. All the teams arrived in Doha since late February and early March, where they participated in the preseason test for the three classes hosted by the Losail Circuit in the past weeks, which came within the framework of the preparations for the new season and adapting to the weather of Doha, especially in the night, given that the Doha round is the only one that is held under the floodlights out of 19 rounds throughout the season. Three young Qatari riders, namely Yousif Darwish, Hamad Al Sohoti and Saad Al Harqan are participating in the 2021 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup, hosted by Doha in conjunction with the MotoGP World Championship, and supervised and organized by Dorna Group that obtains the world championship organization rights. The three Qatari will compete in the championship with 22 riders, ranging in age from 11 to 15 years, representing five countries: Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia and Thailand. (QNA) MENAFN25032021000067011011ID1101810915