Officials say European parties to nuclear deal failed to protect Iran from US sanctions

(MENAFN)According to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal Western countries are excessively lokking to �reverse the victim and the culprits.� The victim refers to Iran that was subjected to unjustified sanctions and culprits are those Western countries that not succeeded to honor their commitments under the nuclear deal (JCPOA). Iran stayed committed to the terms of the deal for a full complete year, following the US withdrawn of the nuclear deal, and this was supported in regular reports released by the UN� International Atomic Energy Agency. From May 9, 2018 until May 9, 2019 the date that Iran reported that its strategic patience is over and started to eliminate ban on its nuclear activities � European parties to the nuclear agreement failed to defend Iran from US sanctions.