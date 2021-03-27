Iran’s Rouhani Says Ties With China Are Strategic

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani described the relations between Tehran and Beijing as strategic, hailing China’s stances in support of Iran in international arenas, including on the JCPOA and the US’ unilateral sanctions.
Iran and China maintain very good ties and the two countries’ common stances on international...
